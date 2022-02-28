Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .674, Na Tah Ka A .660, VFW A .646, Na Tah Ka B .573, River City Inn A .545, Rendezvous A .531, VFW F .469, Hof A .451. (Division II) VFW C .587, Rendezvous C .507, VFW E .486, VFW B .444, Rendezvous B .427, VFW D .427, River City Inn C .292, River City Inn B .288.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .778; Greg Griffin, River City A, .750; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .722; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .708; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .708; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .691; Richie Callis, Hof B, .667; Joe Spencey, VFW C, .667; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .662; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .647.
Table runs: Grant Griswold, VFW A; Max Knowles III, River City A.
Eight ball breaks: Jennifer Weber, Rendezvous C.