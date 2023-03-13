Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Alley IV 303 .631

Bud’s I 295 .615

Danish I 283 .590

Charlies 269 .560

Alley III 254 .529

Division Two

Alley I 261 .544

Eagles 256 .533

Alley V 241 .502

Bud’s II 227 .473

Alley II 209 .435

Division Three

Alley VI 234 .488

Alley VII 215 .448

Bud’s III 167 .348

Danish II 146 .304

Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .848; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .795; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .760; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .698; Doc Bergeson, Danish I, .677; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .67; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .674; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .663; three tied at .646

Table run: Jim Henke, Eagles; Dennis Luce, Alley I.

Schedule: Alley V at Bud’s III; Danish II at Charlies; Eagles at Alley III; Alley VI; at Alley I; Bud’s II at Alley IV; Bud’s I at Danish I; Alley VII at Alley II.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) VFW A .666, Na Tah Ka A .656, Rendezvous A .603, VFW C .597, Hof B .569, Na Tah Ka B .569, VFW G .494, Rendezvous C .394. (Division II) VFW F .553, VFW E .494, Hof A .488, VFW B .450, Rendezvous B .438, VFW D .413, VFW H .331, Rendezvous D .291.

Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .816; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .775; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .775; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .738; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .738; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .681; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .658; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .645; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .632; four tied at .625

Table runs: Richie Callis, Hof B; John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Greg Griffin, VFW G; Grant Griswold, VFW A.

Eight-ball breaks: Kevin Alberts, Hof A; Jackie North, Rendezvous D; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B; Brady Zimmer, Rendezvous C.