Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .659, Na Tah Ka A .650, VFW A .644, Na Tah Ka B .572, Rendezvous A .534, River City Inn A .522, Hof A .456, VFW F .456. (Division II) VFW C .578, Rendezvous C .522, VFW E .494, Rendezvous B .456, VFW B .441, VFW D .422, River City Inn B .300, River City Inn C .300.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .763; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B .725; Greg Griffin, River City A, .724; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .722; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .700; Joe Spencley, VFW C, .688; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .671; Richie Callis, Hof B, .663; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .632; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .632.
Table run: Grant Griswold, VFW A; Chuck King, VFW A; Joe Spencely, VFW C; Brady Zimmer, Rendezvous C.
Eight-ball break: Kevin Rice, River City B; Jennifer Weber, Rendezvous C.
Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 268 .638
Bud’s I 256 .610
Danish 241 .574
Bud’s IV 238 .567
Division Two
Charlies 221 .526
Alley III 214 .510
Bud’s II 206 .490
Alley V 187 .445
Division Three
Alley I 192 .457
Eagles 192 .457
Alley VI 169 .402
Alley II 136 .324
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .725; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .711; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .663; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .650; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .650; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .643; Frank Longmore, Eagles/Alley VII, .638; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .618.
Eight-ball break: Dave Englebrecht, Bud’s IV; Mike Davis, Alley VI.
Table run: Bill Genson, Bud’s IV; Eric Schmock, Eagles/Alley VII; Scott Maycroft, Danish.
Schedule: Alley IV at Danish; Alley V at Alley II; Bud’s IV at Bud’s II; Alley VI at Bud’s I; Charlies at Alley I; Eagles/Alley VII at Alley III.