Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .662; VFW A .659; VFW C .602; Rendezvous A .597; Hof A .580; Na Tag Ka B .560; VFW G .477; Rendezvous C .384. (Division II) VFW .554; Hof A .517; VFW E .500; Rendezvous B .472; VFW B .443; VFW D .392; VFW H .341; Rendezvous D .287.
Individual: John DeVio, Na Tan Ka A, .833; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .773; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .739; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .727; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .727; David Freeman, Na Tan Kah B, .663, Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .650; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .645; Jim Jackoviak Sr., VFW A, .636; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .631.
Table runs: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A; Joe Spencely, VFW C.