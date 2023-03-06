Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Alley IV 288 .626

Bud’s I 283 .615

Danish I 274 .596

Charlies 258 .561

Alley III 249 .541

Division Two

Alley I 252 .548

Eagles 245 .533

Alley V 233 .507

Bud’s II 214 .465

Alley II 199 .433

Division Three

Alley VI 218 .474

Alley VII 208 .452

Bud’s III 157 .341

Danish II 142 .309

Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .841; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .795; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .739; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .707; Doc Bergeson, Danish I, .685; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .674; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .674; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .670; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .670.

Eight-ball break: Curt Scott, Alley I.

Break and run: Jared Shillinger, Alley I.

Table run: Allen Chadwick, Alley V; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.

Schedule: Alley II at Bud’s III; Charlies at Danish I; Alley I at Eagles; Danish II at Alley VI; Alley IV at Alley III; Bud’s I at Alley V; Bud’s II at Alley VII.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) VFW A .661, Na Tah Ka A .658, Rendezvous A .622, VFW C .592, Na Tah Ka B .582, Hof B .566, VFW G .500, Rendezvous C .395. (Division II) VFW F .553, VFW E .493, Hof A .487, VFW B .441, Rendezvous B .434, VFW D .405, VFW H .329, Rendezvous D .283.

Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .806; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .789; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .776; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .737; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .724; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .706; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .667; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .658; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A, .641; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .632; Greg Griffin, VFW G, .632.

Table run: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Grant Griswold, VFW A.

Eight-ball breaks: Roger Rittenouse, Hof B.