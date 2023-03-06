Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 288 .626
Bud’s I 283 .615
Danish I 274 .596
Charlies 258 .561
Alley III 249 .541
Division Two
Alley I 252 .548
Eagles 245 .533
Alley V 233 .507
Bud’s II 214 .465
Alley II 199 .433
Division Three
Alley VI 218 .474
Alley VII 208 .452
Bud’s III 157 .341
Danish II 142 .309
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .841; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .795; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .739; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .707; Doc Bergeson, Danish I, .685; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .674; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .674; Jared Shillinger, Alley I, .670; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .670.
Eight-ball break: Curt Scott, Alley I.
Break and run: Jared Shillinger, Alley I.
Table run: Allen Chadwick, Alley V; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.
Schedule: Alley II at Bud’s III; Charlies at Danish I; Alley I at Eagles; Danish II at Alley VI; Alley IV at Alley III; Bud’s I at Alley V; Bud’s II at Alley VII.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .661, Na Tah Ka A .658, Rendezvous A .622, VFW C .592, Na Tah Ka B .582, Hof B .566, VFW G .500, Rendezvous C .395. (Division II) VFW F .553, VFW E .493, Hof A .487, VFW B .441, Rendezvous B .434, VFW D .405, VFW H .329, Rendezvous D .283.
Individual: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A, .806; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .789; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .776; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .737; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .724; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .706; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .667; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .658; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A, .641; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .632; Greg Griffin, VFW G, .632.
Table run: John DeVio, Na Tah Ka A; Grant Griswold, VFW A.
Eight-ball breaks: Roger Rittenouse, Hof B.