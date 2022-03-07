Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 259 .648
Bud’s I 244 .610
Bud’s IV 227 .568
Danish 225 .563
Division Two
Charlies 209 .523
Alley III 206 .515
Bud’s II 198 .495
Alley V 178 .445
Division Three
Alley I 184 .460
Eagles 180 .450
Alley VI 158 .395
Alley II 132 .330
Individuals: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .776; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .738; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .724; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .694; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .684; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .650; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .645; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .632.
Eight-ball break: Al Lindeman, Danish
Break and run: Scott Maycraft, Danish
Table run: Ed Luskin, Charlies
Schedule: Danish at Alley II; Alley IV at Bud’s IV; Alley V at Alley VI; Bud’s II at Charlies; Alley III at Bud’s I; Eagles/Alley VII at Alley I.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .668; Na Tah Ka A .655; VFW A .651; Na Tah Ka B .586; Rendezvous A .526; River City Inn A .526; VFW F .467; Hof A .441. (Division II) VFW C .589; Rendezvous C .516; VFW E .490; Rendezvous B .447; VFW B .444; VFW D .414; River City Inn B .293; River City Inn C .293.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .776; Greg Griffin, River City A, .736; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .724; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .722; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .711; Joe Spencley, VFW C, .684; Richie Callis, Hof B, .671; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .667; Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B, .653; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Ka A, .639.
Eight ball break: Barry Wicklund, VFW E.