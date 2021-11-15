Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Alley IV 118 .656

Bud’s I 116 .644

Danish 105 .583

Bud’s IV 103 .572

Division Two

Charlies 96 .533

Alley III 94 .522

Bud’s II 93 .517

Alley V 77 .428

Division Three

Alley I 80 .444

Eagles 69 .383

Alley VI 69 .383

Alley II 60 .333

Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .813; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .750; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .722; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .719; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .694; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .679; three tied at .667

Break and run: Steve Nelson, Alley III

Table run: Ed Luskin, Charlies; Greg Hodges, Alley VI

Schedule for Nov. 23: Alley II at Danish; Bud’s IV at Alley IV; Alley VI at Alley V; Charlies at Bud’s II; Bud’s I at Alley III; Alley I at Eagles.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) VFW A .688, Na Tah Ka A .677, Hof B .650, River City A .594, Hof A .542, Na Tah Ka B .542, Rendezvous A .531, VFW F .490. (Division II) Rendezvous C .583, VFW E .542, VFW C .521, VFW D .406, Rendezvous B .365, VFW B .365, River City Inn B .302, River City Inn C .175

Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .833; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .800; Perry Pieske, Na Tah Ka A .800; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .750; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A .750; Greg Griffin, River City Inn A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Jr., VFW A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Sr., VFW A, .688; Kevin Dirske, Rendezvous C, .667; Butch Leonard, VFW F, .667; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .667.

Table run: Darin Schultz, Hof A.

Eight ball break: Bob Alexander, VFW F; Cody Toles, River City Inn B.

Ladies Traveling League

Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 86, Soaring Eagles 68, Floyd’s Girls 66, Talons 62, Lady Buds 58, Charlie’s Girls 44

Individual: Nancy Miszewski .844, Deb Genson .719, Kandi Fugere .714, Sue Weinert .656, Linda Yarbrough .563, Sam Pike .563, Tricia Boroff .536, Sherrie Tyler .531, Becky Schmock .500, Tami Steffes .500, Ashley Hannah .500, Sam Jo Griffin .500, Karen Rogner .500, Tracy Moody .500, Mary Anne Reiner .500.

