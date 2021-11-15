Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 118 .656
Bud’s I 116 .644
Danish 105 .583
Bud’s IV 103 .572
Division Two
Charlies 96 .533
Alley III 94 .522
Bud’s II 93 .517
Alley V 77 .428
Division Three
Alley I 80 .444
Eagles 69 .383
Alley VI 69 .383
Alley II 60 .333
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .813; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .750; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .722; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .719; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .694; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .679; three tied at .667
Break and run: Steve Nelson, Alley III
Table run: Ed Luskin, Charlies; Greg Hodges, Alley VI
Schedule for Nov. 23: Alley II at Danish; Bud’s IV at Alley IV; Alley VI at Alley V; Charlies at Bud’s II; Bud’s I at Alley III; Alley I at Eagles.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A .688, Na Tah Ka A .677, Hof B .650, River City A .594, Hof A .542, Na Tah Ka B .542, Rendezvous A .531, VFW F .490. (Division II) Rendezvous C .583, VFW E .542, VFW C .521, VFW D .406, Rendezvous B .365, VFW B .365, River City Inn B .302, River City Inn C .175
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .833; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .800; Perry Pieske, Na Tah Ka A .800; Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .750; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A .750; Greg Griffin, River City Inn A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Jr., VFW A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Sr., VFW A, .688; Kevin Dirske, Rendezvous C, .667; Butch Leonard, VFW F, .667; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .667.
Table run: Darin Schultz, Hof A.
Eight ball break: Bob Alexander, VFW F; Cody Toles, River City Inn B.
Ladies Traveling League
Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 86, Soaring Eagles 68, Floyd’s Girls 66, Talons 62, Lady Buds 58, Charlie’s Girls 44
Individual: Nancy Miszewski .844, Deb Genson .719, Kandi Fugere .714, Sue Weinert .656, Linda Yarbrough .563, Sam Pike .563, Tricia Boroff .536, Sherrie Tyler .531, Becky Schmock .500, Tami Steffes .500, Ashley Hannah .500, Sam Jo Griffin .500, Karen Rogner .500, Tracy Moody .500, Mary Anne Reiner .500.