Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Alley IV 94 .671

Bud’s I 85 .607

Danish 84 .600

Bud’s IV 76 .543

Division Two

Charlies 79 .564

Bud’s II 77 .550

Alley III .66 .471

Alley V 58 .414

Division Three

Alley I 67 .479

Alley VI 56 .400

Eagles 54 .386

Alley II 44 .314

Individuals: Tim Wolcott, Danish, .792; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .786; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .786; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .714; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .714; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .714; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .714; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .708; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .700; two tied at .667

Eight-ball break: Rich Hilderbrandt (twice), Alley IV

Break and run: Will Steffes, Alley V; Tom Schmock, Eagles; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.

Table run: Rabbit Thomas, Alley IV; Dan Munoz, Charlies

Schedule: Danish at Alley VI; Charlies at Bud’s IV; Alley III at Alley II; Alley IV at Eagles; Alley I at Alley V; Bud’s II at Bud’s I.

Ladies Traveling League

Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 67, Floyd’s Girls 50, Soaring Eagles 50, Talons 45, Lady Buds 44, Charlie’s Girls 32.

Individual: Nancy Miszewski .792, Kandi Fugere .750, Deb Genson .750, Linda Yarbrough .625, Sam Pike .625, Becky Schmock .583, Sue Weinert .583, Sherri Tyler .583, Tami Steffes .563, Ashley Hannah .542.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .703, VFW A .656, Hof B .625, River City A .625, Rendezvous A .609, Hof A .563, Na Tah Ka B .500, VFW F .453. (Division II) Rendezvous C .625, VFW C .578, VFW E .453, Rendezvous B .391, VFW B .375, VFW C .344, River City Inn B .328, River City Inn C .172.

Individual: Kevin Dirske, Rendezvous C, .875; Perry Pieseke, Na Tah Ka A, .875; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .813; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .750; Greg Griffin, River City Inn A, .750; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Jr., VFW A, .750; Butch Leonard, VFW F, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Ron Trethrewey, Rendezvous A, .750.

Table run: Clark Channells, Na Tah Ka B.

Trending Food Videos