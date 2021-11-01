Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 94 .671
Bud’s I 85 .607
Danish 84 .600
Bud’s IV 76 .543
Division Two
Charlies 79 .564
Bud’s II 77 .550
Alley III .66 .471
Alley V 58 .414
Division Three
Alley I 67 .479
Alley VI 56 .400
Eagles 54 .386
Alley II 44 .314
Individuals: Tim Wolcott, Danish, .792; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .786; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .786; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .714; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .714; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .714; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .714; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .708; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .700; two tied at .667
Eight-ball break: Rich Hilderbrandt (twice), Alley IV
Break and run: Will Steffes, Alley V; Tom Schmock, Eagles; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV.
Table run: Rabbit Thomas, Alley IV; Dan Munoz, Charlies
Schedule: Danish at Alley VI; Charlies at Bud’s IV; Alley III at Alley II; Alley IV at Eagles; Alley I at Alley V; Bud’s II at Bud’s I.
Ladies Traveling League
Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 67, Floyd’s Girls 50, Soaring Eagles 50, Talons 45, Lady Buds 44, Charlie’s Girls 32.
Individual: Nancy Miszewski .792, Kandi Fugere .750, Deb Genson .750, Linda Yarbrough .625, Sam Pike .625, Becky Schmock .583, Sue Weinert .583, Sherri Tyler .583, Tami Steffes .563, Ashley Hannah .542.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Na Tah Ka A .703, VFW A .656, Hof B .625, River City A .625, Rendezvous A .609, Hof A .563, Na Tah Ka B .500, VFW F .453. (Division II) Rendezvous C .625, VFW C .578, VFW E .453, Rendezvous B .391, VFW B .375, VFW C .344, River City Inn B .328, River City Inn C .172.
Individual: Kevin Dirske, Rendezvous C, .875; Perry Pieseke, Na Tah Ka A, .875; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .813; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .750; Greg Griffin, River City Inn A, .750; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .750; Jim Jackoviak Jr., VFW A, .750; Butch Leonard, VFW F, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Ron Trethrewey, Rendezvous A, .750.
Table run: Clark Channells, Na Tah Ka B.