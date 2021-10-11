Ladies Traveling League
Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 33, Floyd’s Girls 26, Soaring Eagles 26, Talons 24, Lady Buds 20, Charlie’s Girls 17.
Individual: Kandi Fugere .750, Becky Schmock .750, Linda Yarbrough .750, Nancy Miszewski .750, Deb Genson .667, Sue Weinert .667, Sherrie Tyler .667, Billie Lemere .625, Sam Pike .583, Chris Lloyd .583, Tami Steffes .583, Mary Anne Reiner .583, Sam Jo Griffin .583.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Rendezvous A .688, River City A .688, VFW A .688, Hof B .625, Na Tah Ka A .500, Na Tah Ka B .500, Hof A .375, VFW F .375. (Division II) Rendezvous C .813, VFW C .698, VFW B .500, VFW E .500, Rendezvous B .313, River City Inn B .313, VFW D .313, River City Inn C .188.
Individual: Kevin Dirske, Rendezvous C, 1.000; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, 1.000; Grant Griswold, VFW A, 1.000; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, 1.000; Max Knowles III, River City A, 1.000; Steve Reams, Rendezvous C, 1.000; Joe Spencely, VFW C, 1.000; 14 tied at .750.
Eight ball breaks: Roger Rittenhouse, Hof B.