Ludington Men’s League
Division One
Buds I 66 .660
Alley IV 66 .660
Danish 63 .630
Buds IV 54 .540
Division Two
Charlies 55 .550
Buds II 53 .530
Alley III 45 .450
Alley V 45 .450
Division Three
Alley I 45 .525
Eagles 40 .425
Alley VI 39 .375
Alley II 29 .275
Individuals: Doc Bergeson, Danish, .917; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .800; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .800; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .800; Mark Melchert, Buds I, .750; Tom Harmon, Buds II, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .700; Rich Hildebrandt, Alley IV, .700; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Buds IV, .700; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .700.
Table run: Doc Bergeson, Danish
Schedule: Alley III at Danish; Eagles at Charlies; Alley VI at Alley I; Buds I at Buds IV; Buds II at Alley II; Alley V at Alley IV.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW .719; Rendezvous A .656; Na Tah Ka A .625; River City A .594; Hof A .563; Hof B .563; Na Tah Ka B .438; VFW F .281. (Division II) Rendezvous C .688; VFW C .656; VFW E .469; Rendezvous B .438; VFW B .438; VFW D .375; River City Inn B .281; River City Inn C .219.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, 1.000; Abram Sodders, Rendezvous B, 1.000; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .875; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .875; Perry Pieske, Na Tah Ka A, .875; Steve Reams, Rendezvous C, .875; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .875; nine tied at .750.
Ladies Traveling League
Team: Buds 2-9 Crew 42, Floyd’s Girls 35, Soaring Eagles 33, Talons 33, Lady Buds 27, Charlie’s Girls 22.
Individual: Kandi Fugere .750, Nancy Miszewski .750, Linda Yarbrough .688, Deb Genson .688, Becky Schmock .688, Sue Weinert .625, Sherrie Tyler .625, Tami Steffes .563, Sam Joe Griffin .563, Mary Anne Reiner .563.
Eight-ball break: Becky Metheney