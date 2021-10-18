Ludington Men’s League

Division One

Buds I 66 .660

Alley IV 66 .660

Danish 63 .630

Buds IV 54 .540

Division Two

Charlies 55 .550

Buds II 53 .530

Alley III 45 .450

Alley V 45 .450

Division Three

Alley I 45 .525

Eagles 40 .425

Alley VI 39 .375

Alley II 29 .275

Individuals: Doc Bergeson, Danish, .917; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .800; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .800; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .800; Mark Melchert, Buds I, .750; Tom Harmon, Buds II, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .700; Rich Hildebrandt, Alley IV, .700; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Buds IV, .700; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .700.

Table run: Doc Bergeson, Danish

Schedule: Alley III at Danish; Eagles at Charlies; Alley VI at Alley I; Buds I at Buds IV; Buds II at Alley II; Alley V at Alley IV.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) VFW .719; Rendezvous A .656; Na Tah Ka A .625; River City A .594; Hof A .563; Hof B .563; Na Tah Ka B .438; VFW F .281. (Division II) Rendezvous C .688; VFW C .656; VFW E .469; Rendezvous B .438; VFW B .438; VFW D .375; River City Inn B .281; River City Inn C .219.

Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, 1.000; Abram Sodders, Rendezvous B, 1.000; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .875; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .875; Perry Pieske, Na Tah Ka A, .875; Steve Reams, Rendezvous C, .875; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .875; nine tied at .750.

Ladies Traveling League

Team: Buds 2-9 Crew 42, Floyd’s Girls 35, Soaring Eagles 33, Talons 33, Lady Buds 27, Charlie’s Girls 22.

Individual: Kandi Fugere .750, Nancy Miszewski .750, Linda Yarbrough .688, Deb Genson .688, Becky Schmock .688, Sue Weinert .625, Sherrie Tyler .625, Tami Steffes .563, Sam Joe Griffin .563, Mary Anne Reiner .563.

Eight-ball break: Becky Metheney

