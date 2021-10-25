Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Alley IV 82 .683
Buds’s I 77 .642
Danish 75 .625
Bud’s IV 63 .525
Division Two
Charlies 68 .567
Bud’s II 66 .550
Alley III 53 .442
Alley V 49 .408
Division Three
Alley I 55 .458
Alley VI 49 .408
Eagles 47 .392
Alley II 36 .300
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .917; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .800; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .800; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .800; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .750; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .700; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .700; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .700; two tied at .667.
Eight-ball break: John Horter, Bud’s I.
Table run: Earl Steffes, Alley IV; Larry Genson Jr., Bud’s IV; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Rendezvous A .729, Hof B .688, Na Tah Ka A .688, VFW A .688, River City A .542, Na Tah Kah B .417, VFW F .417; (Division II) Rendezvous C .646; VFW C .625, VFW E .458; Rendezvous B .438, VFW B .313, VFW D .313, River City Inn B .292, River City Inn C .188.
Individual: Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .917; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .917; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .917; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Kah A, .917; Kevin Dirkse, Rendezvous C, .833; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A, .833; Jim Jackoviak Jr., .750; Steve Reams, Rendezvous C, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Mike Turner, VFW C, .750.
Table runs: Grant Griswold, VFW A.
Eight-ball break: Chris Taylor, VFW D.
Ladies Traveling League
Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 53, Floyd’s Girls 43, Soaring Eagles 41, Talons 38, Lady Buds 35, Charlie’s Girls 30.
Individual: Nancy Miszewski .800, Kandi Fugere .750, Deb Genson .700, Becky Schmock .650, Linda Yarbrough .600, Sam Jo Griffin .600, Tami Steffes .563, Ashley Hannah .550, Sam Pike .550, Sue Weinert .550, Sherrie Tyler .550, Mary Anne Reiner .550.