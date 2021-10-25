Ludington Men’s League

Team:

Division One

Alley IV 82 .683

Buds’s I 77 .642

Danish 75 .625

Bud’s IV 63 .525

Division Two

Charlies 68 .567

Bud’s II 66 .550

Alley III 53 .442

Alley V 49 .408

Division Three

Alley I 55 .458

Alley VI 49 .408

Eagles 47 .392

Alley II 36 .300

Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .917; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .800; Tim Wolcott, Danish, .800; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .800; Mark Melchert, Bud’s I, .750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .750; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV, .700; Tom Harmon, Bud’s II, .700; Tom Smogoleski Jr., Bud’s IV, .700; two tied at .667.

Eight-ball break: John Horter, Bud’s I.

Table run: Earl Steffes, Alley IV; Larry Genson Jr., Bud’s IV; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I.

Eastside Mixed League

Team: (Division I) Rendezvous A .729, Hof B .688, Na Tah Ka A .688, VFW A .688, River City A .542, Na Tah Kah B .417, VFW F .417; (Division II) Rendezvous C .646; VFW C .625, VFW E .458; Rendezvous B .438, VFW B .313, VFW D .313, River City Inn B .292, River City Inn C .188.

Individual: Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .917; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .917; Mike Hughes, Rendezvous A, .917; Perry Pieski, Na Tah Kah A, .917; Kevin Dirkse, Rendezvous C, .833; David Zimmer, Rendezvous A, .833; Jim Jackoviak Jr., .750; Steve Reams, Rendezvous C, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .750; Mike Turner, VFW C, .750.

Table runs: Grant Griswold, VFW A.

Eight-ball break: Chris Taylor, VFW D.

Ladies Traveling League

Team: Bud’s 2-9 Crew 53, Floyd’s Girls 43, Soaring Eagles 41, Talons 38, Lady Buds 35, Charlie’s Girls 30.

Individual: Nancy Miszewski .800, Kandi Fugere .750, Deb Genson .700, Becky Schmock .650, Linda Yarbrough .600, Sam Jo Griffin .600, Tami Steffes .563, Ashley Hannah .550, Sam Pike .550, Sue Weinert .550, Sherrie Tyler .550, Mary Anne Reiner .550.

Trending Food Videos