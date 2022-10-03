Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 42 .700
Danish I 40 .667
Alley IV 39 .650
Charlies 37 .617
Alley III 24 .400
Division Two
Eagles 38 .633
Alley V 29 .483
Alley I 28 .467
Bud’s II 23 .383
Alley VII 21 .350
Division Three
Alley II 29 .483
Alley VI 29 .483
Bud’s III 23 .383
Danish II 18 .300
Individual: Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .917; Tim Wocott, Danish I, .875; Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .833; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .833; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .833; Mike Griffin, Eagles, .833; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Allen Chadwick, Alley VI, .750; Dave Englebrecht, Alley VII, .750; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .750.
Eight-ball break: Jamie Peckstein, Alley VI
Table run: Scott Maycroft, Danish I; Ken Nelson, Charlies
Schedule: Alley III at Danish II; Charlies at Bud’s III; Alley V at Alley I; Danish I at Bud’s II; Eagles at Alley IV; Bud’s I at Alley II; Alley VI at Valley VII.