Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 191 .637
Alley IV 188 .627
Danish I 185 .617
Charlies 169 .563
Alley III 150 .500
Division Two
Alley I 165 .550
Eagles 162 .540
Alley V 154 .513
Bud’s III 135 .450
Alley II 134 .447
Division Three
Alley VI 138 .460
Alley VII 134. 447
Bud’s III 104 .347
Danish II 91 .303
Individual: Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I, .867; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .850; Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .750; Norb Castonia, Bud’s I, .733; Al Lindeman, Danish I, .717; Dennis Luce, Alley I, .717; Scott Maycroft, Danish I, .705; Tom Smogoleski, Alley III, .683; Mike Griffin, Eagles, .661; two tied at .650.
Eight-ball break: Bruce Gunberg, Bud’s I.
Schedule: Danish II at Alley I; Alley III at Danish I; Charlies at Alley II; Alley V at Alley IV; Bud’s II at Bud’s I; Alley VI at Bud’s III; Eagles at Alley VII.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) VFW A, .676; Na Tah Ka A, .653; Rendezvous A, .619; VFW C, .614; Hof B, .602; Na Tah Ka B, .563; VFW G, .540; Rendezvous C, .420. (Division II) VFW F, .568; Hof A, .472; VFW E, .460; Rendezvous B, .449; VFW D, .432; VFW B, .386; Rendezvous D, .273; VFW H, .273.
Individual: Grant Griswold, VFW A, .864; John Devio, Na Tah Ka A, .800; Ron Trethewey, Rendezvous A, .773; Chuck King, VFW A, .750; Joe Spencely, VFW C, .727; Jake Smith, VFW C, .675; David Freeman, Na Tah Ka B, .667; Wayne Goerbig, Hof B, .659; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .659; Tyson Swander, VFW B, .659.
Table run: John Devio, Na Tah Ka A.