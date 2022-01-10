Ludington Men’s League
Team:
Division One
Bud’s I 175 .673
Alley IV 164 .631
Bud’s IV 150 .577
Danish 143 .550
Division Two
Charlies 138 .531
Alley III 130 .500
Bud’s II 129.496
Alley V 108 .415
Division Three
Alley I 118 .454
Eagles 111 .427
Alley VI 109 .419
Alley II 85 .327
Individual: Earl Steffes, Alley IV, .813; Mark Melchert, Buds I, .788; Dan McCallum, Buds I,.750; Kyle Kovalcik, Alley IV, .729; Tom Smogoleski, Buds IV, .729; Ken Nelson, Charlies, .673; Doc Bergeson, Danish, .659; Bruce Gunberg, Buds I, .654; Ed Luskin, Charlies, .654; Frank Longmore, Eagles, .654.
8-ball break: Tom Smogoleski Jr., Buds IV
Table run: Bill Genson, Buds IV; Earl Steffes, Alley IV; Rich Hilderbrandt, Alley IV
Schedule: Buds I at Danish; Alley I at Buds II; Eagles at Alley V; Alley IV at Alley III; Charlies at Alley II; Alley VI at Buds IV.
Eastside Mixed League
Team: (Division I) Hof B .675; VFA A .656; Na Tah Ka A .631; Na Tah Ka B .619; Hof A .538; River City Inn A .538; Rendezvous A .538; VFW F .481. (Division II) VFW C .538; Rendezvous C .494; VFW E .475; VFW D .444; Rendezvous B .419; VFW B .406; River City Inn B .294; River City Inn C .222.
Individual: Josh Berg, Na Tah Ka B, .775; Grant Griswold, VFW A, .775; Richie Callis, Hof B, .725; Wayne Goerbig, River City A, .725; Greg Griffin, River City A, .725; Clark Channels, Na Tah Ka B, .694; Jim Jackoviak Jr., VFW A, .679; Bobby Battice, Hof B, .675; Ruth Fox, Na Tah Ka A, .675.
Table run: Wayne Goerbig, Hof B; Grant Griswold, VFW A; Ron Tretheway, Rendezvous A.