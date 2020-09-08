There’s little traffic along Ludington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. each day in the summer.
That’s just what Ted Radtke likes as he or Anne Schmitzer begin their route of watering the petunias as volunteers with the Ludington Petunia Parade.
“It’s all from a safety point of view. There’s virtually no traffic. When you’re crawling along on Ludington Avenue, you kind of want to keep with the least amount of traffic as possible. All of the caution lighting on here shows up much better in the dark,” Radtke said.
The current Petunia Parade watering truck was purchased from a propane company in Clare. Radtke said it initially had a crane that delivered propane tanks. The tank itself is an old propane tank that was not in service any longer because it couldn’t maintain pressure. The tank was attached to the trailer, and Radtke did the plumbing and electrical on the system to get it up and running.
Radtke waters the flowers four times a week with Schmitzer going three times. And it’s at a time when few people are up and along Ludington Avenue.
“It’s all based on safety and also, it has less impact on the traffic. What we see are the fishing boats and the semis. And the city police. We have a good relationship with the city police,” he said Saturday morning. “There’s some people who will walk their dogs at this time of the day.”
After driving from the city garage on First Street over to James Street and back to Ludington Avenue, a few switches were toggled for the emergency lights and to allow for the water to flow freely from the 1,000-gallon tank through a nozzle and onto the flowers on the southside of the street in front of the Mason County Courthouse.
“I’m adjusting that mirror,” he said as he peered from the driver’s seat through the mirror on the passenger-side of the truck. “The game plan is trying to get the stream on the flowers without running the tire up on the curb. We also have large caution lights and the beacons on the top. The other switch is for turning the water on and off.”
The truck moves slowly along the curb from there. Radtke said the water continues to flow as it crosses through intersections, assisted by the blinking light at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues. It’s the start of the near two-hour long process that happens seven days a week, unless there is a good amount of rain.
“Now this amount of water, there’s no substitute for natural rain. This will keep them alive. We’ve had very few rain days this year,” he said. “If you’ve had rain recently, and it’s fairly moist and you get about a quarter inch or so, you might not go. But if it hasn’t rained at all and you get a quarter inch and it isn’t currently raining, we’ll still go.
“We’ll air on the side of more water because the sandy ground.”
The truck carries fertilizer with the water a few times each year, and that’s when the valve will shut on and off to keep the mixture from going into the street. Otherwise, the water stays on.
“If we cycle the valve, we tended to wear the valve off. It’s an inch-and-a-half solenoid valve. They’re kind of expensive and difficult to replace…
“This is the gig. There you see the fishing boat. That traffic has gone down quite a lot because I think the peaking of the season.”
Radtke began watering in 2016, shortly after he retired after 25 years as an electrician with the paper mill, Packaging Corporation of America in Filer Township in Manistee. In his time watering the flowers, it hasn’t always been easy. The truck has suffered some tire failures in the past. He also has needed to replace the alternator twice. The worst problem with the truck, though, was near the end of a season when one of the heads cracked in the engine.
“Our alternative is we have a 250-gallon cube or tote. It’s a plastic tank with a metal frame. It’s something (his wife) Kathy and I have on our own with a gasoline-powered pump and so we sent that back at the end of our pickup truck. Somebody rides in the back with a lawn chair (and) a wand. We have to go and fill it (a few times),” Ted said. “You can’t go and do the whole route. It’s 250 gallons not 1,000 gallons. So we have to go out and fill it. We went the last couple of weeks a few years ago with that. It’s a juggling act, no question.
“Thankfully, it’s been trouble free.”
One potential trouble spot, Ted said, is on the north side of Ludington Avenue between the entrance to the hospital and Staffon Street. After obeying the red light at Jackson Street and Ludington Avenue — peculiar to Ted because it is typically blinking yellow at around 4 a.m. — he set out to water the petunias nestled between the curb and sidewalk while dodging utility poles.
And doing all of that while looking out the passenger side mirror.
“You really have to watch,” Ted said. “These flower beds are wider here, too, because they’re bounded by the sidewalk and the curbing. Most of the flower beds are bounded by the sod and the curbing. You’re only missing this pole by inches as you go by.”
The valve was switched off after passing past Staffon Street because the next set of petunias is west of Summer’s Inn along the avenue. It also gives Ted a bit of a break from the stressful stretch.
“It’s funny. When your concentration level is so high down through here, you forget to breathe. You get down here past this, you take a couple of deep breaths,” he said.
Radtke said he is always on the look out for trouble spots, and he can get a fairly good look at the flowers given the pace that he goes in watering them. However, the view he gets to make sure he stays in line with the curb and to deliver the water is a bit tough.
“My wife is always asking me, do you see anything? A lot of times you don’t. You’re looking to the world through a straw,” he said. “You’re seeing most of it through your mirror. Your focus isn’t on that.… You’re trying to get the stream of water where it needs to be rather than on the sidewalk or in the street.”
The so-called trouble spots for the flowers could be in part because of the shade they’re in for much of their lifespan. Radtke said the flowers are sun-loving, so long periods in the shade don’t do the flowers any good.
Once past Rowe Street, the valve is shut off and he heads over to the downtown Wesco. Once the truck is parked, Radtke switches the valve opening to go from the passenger side of the truck to the driver’s side. The Petunia Parade’s flowers are in the median of the boulevard portion of Ludington Avenue from William Street to Lakeshore Drive.
Radtke said the truck sometimes deviates from having water flow in the center of the flowerbed. The cause of that is the slant on which the ground is. In some places, the soil slants down from the sod to the curb. In those instances, the truck needs to water closer to the sod so the water flows through the entire flowerbed.
The truck — white with a black flatbed and the white tank with petunias on the side — is seen typically in the early morning hours except for two times a year. One time is for the Ludington Jaycees’ Freedom Festival Parade on the Fourth of July. The other time is the day of the planting in the spring when water needs to be put down on the newly planted flowers.
“We refer to this as the secret society. There are lots and lots of people who live in this city and don’t even know this truck exists because it lives at the city garage during the day, and then we’re out at this time of the day,” he said. “Nobody knows we’re around.”
The only people who may know is when the sound goes off for when it is in reverse after watering the flowers in the left-hand turn from westbound Ludington Avenue between the Ludington Pier House on the south side of the avenue and the Ludington Beach House on the north side.
There are two places were the watering truck stops to water the flowers with a hose. One is at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.
“They’ve got that little notch there, and that’s always been a trouble spot,” Radtke said of where the truck backs up. “We also have to hit with our auxiliary pump.
“The only way to get this end cap (at the intersection) is with a hose. Here are with a little tanker truck with our little hose watering the flowers.”
After hosing down the flowers, the truck heads back to the east on the avenue. Radtke stops for a moment near the intersection of William Street and Ludington Avenue, watching for the water to flow downhill and to fill in for the flowers that are planted around the start of the boulevard.
From there, the truck heads to Loomis Street where the flowers are planted between William Street and Ferry Street. There are also flowers planted along the parking area that overlooks the Ludington Municipal Marina that can be a bit tricky if cars are parked in those spaces.
It’s near the end of Ferry Street that Radtke gets out again, but to spray water on the flowers surrounding the Ludington Petunia Parade sign. Once the watering there is done, it’s heading back to the city garage to fill the 1,000-gallon tank with water and switch the valve back over so it can be taken out the next day.
With little to no traffic, and even fewer people walking about, the view of the city is a bit different at 4:30 a.m. than during the daylight or even with the night life.
“It’s a whole different city at this time of the day. It’s quiet. It’s nice and mostly fishing boats, semis and people walking their dogs all the time,” Radtke said. “There was one lady who would walk, and it looks like a standard poodle. Why she is out at this time of the day, I don’t know. You see the same people all of the time. It’s a quiet community.”