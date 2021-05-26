MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron had a big night at the 42nd Meijer West Michigan All-Star Invtational Wednesday at Reeths-Puffer.
Tyron swept the hurdles events as she won the 100-meter hurdles (15.84) and the 300 hurdles (45.80). Tyron was also fifth in the 200 (27.33).
Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer won the shot put (39 feet, 11.5 inches) title while she was fourth in the discus (114-8). Mason County Eastern’s Corinna Hernandez was fifth in the shot put (34-3) and third in the discus (114-11).
The Orioles’ Lindy Murphy won the pole vault (9-0) with Hart’s Layla Creed fifth (8-0).
Hart’s Audrianna Enns won the 800 championship (2:18.06) with Ludington’s Gwen Shamel finishing third (2:28.74).
The Pirates dominated the 1,600 and 3,200 with Alyson Enns taking the 1,600 title (5:04.87) and teammate Savannah Ackley (5:07.08) was the runner-up. Lynae Ackley was fourth (5:23.09). Savannah Ackley won the 3,200 (11:04.67) as the Pirates went 1-2-3-4. Alyson Enns was second (11:14.24), Audrianna Enns was third (11:44.25) and Lynae Ackley was fourth (11:44.35).
Hart’s 1,600-meter relay team of Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Audrianna Enns and Lauren VanderLaan ran to the victory (4:17.93).
Ludington’s 3,200-meter relay finished third (10:34.29) as Olivia Andersen, Mackenzie Keillor, Anna Burton and Shamel teamed up.
Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann won the 300-meter hurdles championship (41.36), defeating Reeths-Puffer’s Marcus Seidell by 0.26 seconds in the boys races. He was also third in the 100 (11.44), third in the 110 hurdles (16.06) and fourth in the long jump (20 feet, 11.5 inches).
Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn led the local throwers in the shot put as he was the runner-up (51-9). Pentwater’s Jack Stoneman was fourth (43-8), and Ludington’s Chazz Rohrer was sixth (43-5).
Quinn was second in the discus (151-11). Rohrer finished fourth (143-11), and Hart’s Kellen Kimes was sixth (138-0).
Ludington’s Caleb Smith won the high jump championship (6-0).
Hart’s Spencer Vander Zwaag was fifth in the 800 with a career-best time (2:02.03). Clayton Ackley was sixth in the 1,600, and he ran a career-best (4:37.79). Kimes was fourth in the pole vault (12-6).
The Pirates’ 1,600-meter relay team of Alex Enns, Wyatt Dean, Spencer Vander Zwaag and Michael Tubbs finished fifth (3:38.29). The 3,200 relay team was fourth as Max Nienhuis, Noah Bosley, Easton Vander Zwaag and Joseph Vanderstelt teamed up (8:53.23).
Ludington’s Lucas Peterson was fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.78).
Manistee’s 3,200-meter relay team was sixth (8:59.48) as Luke Senters, Griffen Antal, Abdul Ghennewa and Dylan Johnson worked together. The Chippewas’ Luke Kooy was sixth in the pole vault (12-0).