Mid-June is the kickoff to the fun part of the fishing season. Not that it’s not fun to catch fish on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, jigs and things, but if you are an inland lake angler in Michigan, your heart needs the excitement of topwater strikes.

Whether they blow it up or simply take it down, topwater fishing is the most exciting way to catch fish — and not just bass! I spoke with a guy coming off Hamlin the other night and he actually caught a keeper walleye fishing topwater.

What makes mid-June special for topwater fishing?

The bugs. (That’s also what makes it kind of a nightmare some time after 10:40 p.m., but that’s another story that’s not for the squeamish). Fish love a good bug hatch. Even if they aren’t eating the bugs, the little panfish and baitfish and perch are up at the top of the water column sipping away on bugs. That makes them easy prey for bass, pike, walleye, muskies and even salmonids.

So while all the fish may relate to weed edges and shorelines during other parts of the year, right now you should turn your attention to the middle of the lake and the soft-bottom areas that feed these huge hatches. We always say that bass and pike and others are made to “look up” because of where their eyes sit on their heads, but especially at this time of year, they spend all day and all night looking up.

Types of topwaters

Someday I will memorize a coherent sentence listing all the kinds of topwaters in the same voice as Forrest Gump’s friend Bubba talking about shrimp — there are so many. You have chuggers, poppers, tailprops, buzzers, twitchers, walk-the-dog baits and hollow-belly frogs. Chuggers are your Jitterbugs and crazy crawlers that just chug and gurgle away as you reel them in. Poppers are, as you might guess, things that make a “pop” when tugged. Tailprops are new to many inland anglers, having come from the muskie world. The Tiny Torpedo is one of these, although the newer ones like the Whopper Plopper throw a little deeper sound. Buzzers are the safety-pin-style buzzbaits that have a prop that spins over a body like a spinnerbait. Twitchers are your balsa minnows like the Original Floating Rapala. Walk-the-Dog lures are the ones like the Zara Spook that you work back-and-forth with your rod tip action. Hollow-belly frogs? Well, they’re just revolutionary when you’re stuck on shore or fishing weedmats from a boat.

You don’t have to use all of them, but not all of them will work in every situation. We’ll delve into them more in the paragraphs that follow.

Chuggers

Lures that chug along like Jitterbugs are kind of a lost art. Once upon a time the name Arbogast ruled the roost in the bass fishing department of your local K-Mart. These days, you just don’t see people throwing Jitterbugs, and that’s a shame. I blame weeds. No surface lure loves weeds, but the Jitterbug handles them as well as any of them.

Fishing a Jitterbug or Crazy Crawler isn’t just a cast-and-reel proposition as you might think. The key is in stopping the reeling and waiting. Stop the lure and wait and wait and wait some more. I count to 13 on each stop before I reel again. This drives bass — and pike — crazy.

Poppers

Once upon a time, the Hula Popper by Arbogast was the only popper people had heard of. Now you have the Rebel Pop-R and its descendants, as well as the Storm Chug Bug and others. Poppers are fantastic lures and are even available as weedless hollow-belly frog lures. Again, the key is in making the fish wait. The pause is a killer. A key to fishing these well is a cadence. You want to move them along fast enough to cover water, but always stop somewhere in the retrieve (preferably over holes or weed edges) and give the fish a chance to think about it. Usually, they decide not to pass up the easy meal.

Tailprops

I was never a big Tiny Torpedo fisherman, but my dad liked them for river smallmouth. I came to know tailprops through muskie baits. Both my son and I have encountered giant bass throwing 7-inch models of these lures. The more common sizes today are 5 inches or shorter. These are not a solution to every fishing situation, but they are among the best when fish are active and/or when visibility is poor.

It’s easy to fall into a routine retrieving these, but don’t do it. Always give little bursts of speed when you’re retrieving these, as that can trigger strikes.

Buzzers

Last year we all got our butts kicked by Craig Coleman in our Tuesday night bass league and I didn’t even have the lure he won with on my boat. We were fishing Round Lake after the flood out there and it was filthy. Really just a shade short of chocolate milk. Craig threw a buzzbait and found a ton of bass. I threw a Rat-L-Trap and wound up with one pike. I owned buzzbaits but their skirts had deteriorated due to age and neglect. They have new skirts and they are ready to go on my boat now.

I used to throw these a ton when I fished docks around Oakland County. You can actually bend the arm and tune these to run on an arc left or right. This is great for running them under docks and overhanging branches.

Twitchers

This is the secret lure for overfished areas — particularly from shore. I caught a lot of bass throwing floating Rapalas into little gaps in weed beds and just twitching them once or twice. That’s it. Just do that and you’ll catch a lot of bass. When bigger lakes set up with windrows of chopped weeds late in summer, this technique can really shine. Baitfish are attracted to these weeds, and as a result, so are predator fish. Just twitch it alongside the weeds.

Walk-the-dog lures

Zara spooks and other cigar-shaped baits can be truly special when fish are smashing schooling baitfish. When you see minnows breaking the surface, get your walk-the-dog lure ready. Working these requires a little coordination. You’ll get your widest walking action by twitching these with a little slack in the line. If you pull them on tight line, they just move forward, but by ripping with a little slack, they will jump one way and the other for a zig-zag retrieve.

Hollow-belly frogs

Of all the lures on this list, these may be the most fun. When you cast a hollow-belly frog onto a weedmat, you can see the weeds move with the ripples beneath. When a fish finds your frog, you can often watch them approach because of the same dynamic. When they finally commit to attacking your frog, you will see some explosive strikes — and some hilarious misses. Whether it’s pads or weed mats or just casting into junk where treble hooks will get you snagged, these are great lures.

Gear

Don’t overthink your rods, reels and lines when using topwaters, but do consider that a pool-cue-stiff rod and a superline or fluorocarbon with zero stretch may not work well together for topwater fishing. I throw my topwaters on a Shimano Compre rod that is medium-heavy action, but it’s a glass mix so it has lots of bend to it. I also spool up with 14-pound-test monofilament. A little stretch and a little lag in the time it takes to set the hook can work to your advantage in topwater situations. When you think that a fish has your topwater, it may not actually have it in its mouth yet. Softer, stretchier components may allow you to deliver a hookset in a less timely, but more effective manner. Just something to consider.