Ludington Area Pickleball classes: Ludington Area Pickleball is hosting several classes over the course of the summer. A membership isn’t required, but is available at $25 for the year to help offset the costs of court maintenance and supplies. A beginner class called “Pickleball is Fun!” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting June 8 for two weeks. There is a skills and drills class for players rated 2.0 to 3.0 on Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for four weeks starting on June 7. There is a tune-up class called “Get the Rust Out” from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4. There is also a technique class called “Drills and Thrills” for players rated 3.5 or higher from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays starting June 7. Each class is $40 per person. The skills classes can allow for drop-ins, if space is available, for $12 per session. For more information, email at jimlogancactuspb@gmail.com
Ludington Area Pickleball hosts classes next month
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
