Ludington Area Pickleball classes: Ludington Area Pickleball is hosting several classes over the course of the summer. A membership isn’t required, but is available at $25 for the year to help offset the costs of court maintenance and supplies. A beginner class called “Pickleball is Fun!” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting June 8 for two weeks. There is a skills and drills class for players rated 2.0 to 3.0 on Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for four weeks starting on June 7. There is a tune-up class called “Get the Rust Out” from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4. There is also a technique class called “Drills and Thrills” for players rated 3.5 or higher from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays starting June 7. Each class is $40 per person. The skills classes can allow for drop-ins, if space is available, for $12 per session. For more information, email at jimlogancactuspb@gmail.com
