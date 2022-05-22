WHITEHALL — Ludington baseball was even on the day on Saturday at the Whitehall Invitational, defeating Kalkaska, 7-5, and dropping a game to Whitehall, 9-2.
The Orioles played Kalkaska in their first game of the day when Nathan Dillehay started and pitched five innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs and striking out five. Jonny Weinert finished the game, pitching the last three innings, giving up three hits and one earned run.
Wilson Gunsell had a huge hit for the Orioles in the top of the eighth to put Ludington up, 7-3, and ended up 2-for-5 for the Orioles and had three RBIs, two of them coming on his big hit in the eighth. Gage Hogenson was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
In game two, Hayden Madl pitched 4 1/3 innings and Jonny Weinert came in relief for the last 1 2/3 innings. Offensively, Evan McCarthy was 2-for-5.
"Today was a real mixed bag for us. We did some things really well, but then also had some bad mental mistakes," said Orioles coach Evan Kroeze. "It's going to be important for us to learn from these mistakes going into this huge next week as we play for the last ever Lakes 8 conference title on Tuesday."