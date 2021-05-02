LUDINGTON — Ludington's girls tennis team scored a 5-3 victory against Cadillac Saturday in Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Ludington went 3-1 in doubles play and split the singles competition to pick up the victory.
"The weather conditions besides cold did not really have a factor in the matches as we completed before the wind came in," said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
Winning in singles play was McKenzie Sarto at No. 1 singles and Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles.
"Kelly… adjusted to the play and found a way to win some tight match points," Brown said.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb earned a win as did the No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Filter and Rachel Sarto. The No. 4 doubles team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto earned a win.