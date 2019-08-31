FREMONT — Ludington’s football team scored a two-night, non-conference 35-0 victory against Fremont to open the 2019 season.

The two teams were scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, but the game was delayed for a storm that rolled through prior to kickoff. The teams were able to get the first quarter completed, but more lightning postponed the game until Friday afternoon.

“It was tough (to return to play Friday),” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “We didn’t play really well in the second quarter. There was not a whole bunch of people there (and) not a great atmosphere. We got into halftime and made some subtle adjustments. It paid off in the way we played in the third quarter.”

