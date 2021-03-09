Coming off of its lowest scoring outing of the season on Saturday against Cadillac where it scored just 31 points, the Ludington Orioles boys’ basketball team was looking to regain its mojo in a non-conference battle Monday night against Fremont.
With four players in double figures, the Orioles did just that, topping the Packers at Hawley Gymnasium by the score of 67-53.
Following it’s second-highest scoring output of the year, Ludington coach Thad Shank thinks that his team needed a night like this and to see some shots drop.
“I think we’re really becoming a better running team. We’re really getting out in transition and getting some of those easy baskets that we weren’t getting earlier in the year so that’s a great sign,” Shank said.
Active hands from the Orioles helped them snag three steals in the opening minute of the ball game as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Fremont responded after the rough start with seven straight points, grabbing a three point advantage midway through the first quarter.
Seven points from Peyton LaCombe in a two-minute stretch helped the Orioles regain their lead, this time at three points, with 2:45 to play in the first.
A buzzer-beating three from Kyle Barnett ended the back-and-forth first with the Orioles leading, 18-12.
Ludington came out of the quarter break aggressive on both ends of the floor, with Matthew Westhouse and Barnett making it difficult for the Packers on the inside and outside, and offensively getting out on the break for easy layups on the other end.
This helped give the Orioles a 27-15 lead with 4:23 remaining in the half.
The two teams traded baskets in the final four minutes of the quarter, with the Packers chipping into the lead a bit as the Orioles led 32-22 at the half.
Brad Mesyar’s three to open the half sparked an Orioles 15-5 run, giving them their biggest lead of the game to that point of 20.
Fremont battled back with a 7-0 run that cut the Orioles lead to 13 points, but a three from Mesyar halted that run with 55 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Mesyar connected on his third three of the quarter as the buzzer sounded, giving Ludington a 55-37 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Packers didn’t lie down in the fourth, as an 11-6 run cut the Orioles’ lead to 13 with 5:34 to play in regulation.
Ludington closed the game, outscoring Fremont by one point in the final five minutes of play, to hang on for their seventh win of the season.
LaCombe paced the Orioles in the scoring column with 20 points, followed by Mesyar with 12 and David Shillinger and Barnett each adding 11.
Shillinger led the Orioles defensively with five steals while Levi Laman and LaCombe grabbed seven rebounds each.
FREMONT (53)
McDonald 9 5-6 25, Zerfas 3 0-0 8, Curiel 1 1-1 4, Mansfield 2 2-8 6, Delong 1 0-0 3, Shears 1 0-0 2, Rasmussen 1 3-4 5. Totals: 18 11-19 53.
LUDINGTON (67)
Shillinger 5 0-0 11, Laman 4 0-0 8, Barnett 4 2-2 11, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wincheski 0 1-2 1, LaCombe 9 1-2 20, Mesyar 4 0-0 12, Westhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 4-6 67.
Fremont;12;10;15;16;—;53
Ludington;18;14;23;12;—;67
3-point goals—Fremont (6): McDonald 2, Zerfas 2, Curiel, Delong. Ludington (7): Mesyar 4, LaCombe, Shillinger, Barnett. Total fouls—Fremont 9, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none.