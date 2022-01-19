MUSKEGON — Ludington’s bowling teams rolled a doubleheader against Orchard View Wednesday afternoon at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.
The Orioles’ boys team dropped both ends of their doubleheader, 27-3 and 28-2. Ludington’s girls team lost both of their matches, too, 26-4 and 18.5-11.5.
In the first boys’ game, Ludington rolled Baker games of 118 and 115 points. Lucas Ruggero led the Orioles with a 136 in the first game. Cameron Fetters had a 134, and Damion Ott had a 123. Nick Wysong rolled a 94 and Darius Byrd had a 78.
Ott led the Orioles in the second game with a 147. Wysong had a 129, Ruggero a 115 and Amari George a 103. Byrd and Fetters combined for a 98.
In the second boys’ game, the Orioles had Baker games 82 and 97.
Wysong led the Orioles in the first game with a 164. Ott had a 134, Ruggero a 115, Byrd a 104 and Fetters had a 101. Fetters led the team in the second game with a 152 followed by Ruggero (133), Ott (122), Wysong (107) and George (92).
The Ludington girls team had Baker games of 90 and 97 in its first match-up with the Cardinals. In the first team game, Heidi Faust led the way with a 212. Karly Gokey bowled a 124, Rylee Hardenburgh had a 115, Elecia Byrd had a 108 and Lea Pierlot had a 90.
Faust bowled a 192 in the second game with Grace Ashley scoring a 140. Byrd had a 123 followed by Abigail Ashley with an 89 and Sara Mutzette with a 78.
In the second match-up for Ludington’s girls, the Orioles had Baker games of 107 and 99.
Faust and Hardenburgh combined for a 141 game and they were followed by Grace Ashley (122), Byrd (117), Mutzette (116) and Abigail Ashley (84).
In the second team game, Byrd and Pierlot led the Orioles with each bowling a 132. Faust and Abigail Ashley combined for a 117. Hardenburgh had a 115 while Gokey had a 96.