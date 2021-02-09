HART — The Ludington girls bowling team lost a match-up with Oakridge at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lanes in Hart Tuesday, 21-9.
“Our scores every meet are getting better,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “This is our second meet of the season. I returned two girls off of last year’s roster, which are Heidi Faust and Bailey Streeter. I’m confident in the ability of this team, and I think as we go on (during) our shortened season, they’re only going to get better.”
Streeter and Faust led the Orioles as each bowled a 157. Riley Hardenburg bowled a 133 and Leonie Dahm bowled a 115.