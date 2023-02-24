FLINT — Ludington’s bowling teams saw their team seasons come to a close during an MHSAA Division 2 team bowling regional hosted by Flint Kearsley at Richfield Bowl in Flint.

Ludington’s boys team finished 12th, bowling to 2,518 pins.

Flint Kearsley won the regional with a score of 3,442. Bay City Western was the regional runner-up (3,417) and Bay city John Glenn was third (3,333).

The top three schools advance to the state tournament.

Ludington’s best Baker game was its third game as the Orioles bolted a 188. Ludington’s second best game game a 186.

Ludington bowled regular team games of 694 and 688.

Ludington’s girls team finished ninth with a score of 2,108.

Kearsley won the regional title with a score of 3,105. Bay City John Glenn was the runner-up with a 3,045 followed by Iron Mountain with a 2,515.

Ludingtno’s best Baker game was its seventh game with a 158.