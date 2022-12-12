HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s bowling teams scored victories against Gateway to Success Monday afternoon at Stix in Hamlin Township.

“Our Bakers need to get better, but we are still early in the season,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “Our team totals have to get higher, but again, early in the season so I’m hopeful that after we have a nice break at Christmas, kids’ll come back ready to work hard.

“They’ve been putting in a lot of time, and we’ve been doing different drills and trying to use different techniques and I already see it starting to pay off. They will get there, no doubt about it. They are capable of a lot of things.

“We are still struggling sometimes to hit our mark and to have a consistent release so those are things that we will really be working on.”

The Orioles’ boys team won its Baker games against the Wolfpack, 112-80 and 105-85.

In the individual games, Lucas Ruggero led Ludington in the first game with a 144. He was followed by Damion Ott (119), Cameron Fetters (118), Amari George (102) and Dominic Reamer (98).

Fetters was the top bowler for Ludington in the second game with a 153. He was followed by Ott (140), Ruggero (130), Reamer (116) and George (83).

In the girls match-up, Ludington’s girls rolled Baker games of 95 and 114.

Grace Ashley led the Orioles in the first game as she bowled a 146. She was followed by Rylee Hardenburgh (84), Karly Gokey (82), Julia Gilchrist (81) and Carlota Marin (73).

Gokey led Ludington in the second game with a 121. She was followed by Hardenburgh (119), Ashley (112), Gilchrist (81) and Marin (76).