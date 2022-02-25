BAY CITY — Ludington’s bowling teams saw their team season come to an end Friday at the MHSAA Division 2 Regional at Monitor Lanes in Bay City.
Ludington’s boys bowling team scored a total of 2,664 and finished 13th out of 14 schools. Of the six Baker games, Ludington’s best was a 153 in the sixth and final round. Ludington’s best of the three team games was its third with a 814.
Flint Kearsley won the team regional title with a score of 4,467, followed by Swartz Creek (4,403) and Bay City Western (4,307). All three schools qualified for the state tournament at Super Bowl in Canton.
Ludington’s girls bowling team finished ninth out of 10 schools with a total score of 2,235. The Orioles’ best Baker game was its fifth out of six with a 126. Its best team game was its third with a 587.
Bay City John Glenn won the girls regional title with a score of 3,780. with Kearsley second (3,450) and Swartz Creek third (3,226).
The Orioles’ individuals will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament today also at Monitor Lanes in Bay City.