WHITEHALL — Ludington’s bowling teams suffered losses to Whitehall Monday evening in West Michigan Conference play at Northway Lanes in Whitehall.

“For both teams, we struggled on the lanes today,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “They were having a hard time adjusting to the condition on them.”

The Orioles’ girls lost, 28-2. Whitehall won both Baker games, 115 to 97 and 150 to 98.

In the first game, Maddie Enbody was the top bowler with a 133. She was followed by Karly Gokey (111), Julia Gilchrist (107) and Grace Ashley (91). Rylee Hardenburgh and Sophia Rupp split their game and bowled an 82.

IN the second game, Enbody led the way with a 119. She was followed by Gokey (108), Hardenburgh (104), Gilchrist (94) and Rupp (71).

The Ludington boys lost, 30-0.

The Vikings won the Baker games, 168 to 114 and 176 to 101.

In the first game, Lucas Ruggero led the team with a 114. He was followed by Jaden Schultz (110), Dominic Reamer (105), Damion Ott (98) and Cameron Fetters (94).

Reamer led the team in the second game with a 113. He was followed by Ott (114), the team of Ruggero and Fetters (113), Zinn (112) and Schultz (102).