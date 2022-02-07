HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington hosted Fremont for a bowling doubleheader Monday afternoon at Stix in Hamlin Township.
“The kids have made so much growth over this season,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “I’m proud of the way they are bowling. We just need to be on our games at the same time and things would look a lot different for sure. This is a great group of young bowlers. They just need to keep pushing forward.”
The Packers’ boys team swept the two matches, 27-3 and 24-6.
In the first match, Ludington bowled its best Baker game of the season with a 158 and beat the Packers. Fremont rebounded to win the second Baker game, 166 to 99.
In the first game of the match, Lucas Ruggero led the Orioles with a 188 followed by Cameron Fetters with a 156, Damion Ott with a 111, Amari George with a 92 and Nick Wysong with a 74.
Ott led the Orioles in the second game of the match with a 154. George bowled a 138, Fetters a 113, Wysong a 112 and Ruggero a 90.
In the second match-up, Fremont swept the Baker games, 141-108 and 149-121.
Ruggero was the top bowler in the second match’s individual games with a 136. Fetters bowled a 116, Ott a 115, George a 97 and Wysong a 78. Ruggero topped the second game with a 150 followed by Fetters (114), George (112), Ott (108) and Wysong (95).
Ludington’s girls team split its match-ups with Fremont. Fremont won the opener, 19.5-10.5, and the Orioles won the nightcap, 21-9.
In the first match, the teams split their Baker games. Fremont won the first game, 125-102, and Ludington won the second, 126-118.
Heidi Faust led the girls team in the first match with a 131 followed by Abigail Ashley with a 118, Rylee Hardenburgh with a 117, Karly Gokey with a 110 and Grace Ashley with a 108.
Faust led the team in the first match’s second game with a 144 followed by Abigail Ashley’s 136, Gokey’s 118 and Sara Mutzette’s 112.
In the second match, the teams again split their Baker games. Fremont won the first game, 122-84, and Ludington won the second game, 139-114.
In the first game of the second match, Gokey led the individual scoring with a 137 followed by Abigail Ashley with a 124, Grace Ashley with a 116 and Hannah Bledsoe with a 94.
In the second game, Hardenburgh led the way with a 133 followed by Abigail Ashley (123), Alicia Byrd (118), Gokey (114) and Mutzette (101).