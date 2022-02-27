BAY CITY — Ludington was unable to see one of its individual bowlers finish in the top 10 at the MHSAA Division 2 regional hosted by Bay City Western at Monitor Lanes in Bay City Saturday, bringing a close to the 2021-22 season.
Heidi Faust was the top individual from either team as she finished 38th out of 67. The senior bowled a 784, and her best game was her third with a 169.
Also competing for the Orioles was freshman Elecia Byrd (781), senior Abigail Ashley (757), sophomore Rylee Hardenburgh (717), sophomore Karley Gokey (666) and sophomore Grace Ashley (613).
The individual regional championship went to Flint Kearsley's Sara Ritchie with a six-game series of 1,394. The 10th and final spot went to Iron Mountain's Emily Lautzenheiser with a 1,026.
For the boys, the Orioles' best individual was freshman Cameron Fetters, who bowled a 927 in a six-game series. His best game was his fifth with a 189. He finished 63rd out of 81 total individual bowlers.
Also competing for Ludington was freshman Nick Wysong (862), freshman Damion Ott (797), freshman Lucas Ruggero (738), sophomore Darius Byrd (699) and sophomore Amari George (682).
Kearsley's Howie Hammond was the regional champion with a score of 1,444 — including a perfect game of 300 for his third round. The 10th and final individual qualifier was Owosso's Camden Caswell with a 1,294.