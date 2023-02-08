HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s boys and girls bowling teams dropped their respective West Michigan Conference matches Wednesday to Ravenna at Stix in Hamlin Township.
Ludington’s boys lost, 22-8, and the girls lost, 27-3.
“Ravenna is a tough team to face and even though the match points don’t show it, our teams bowled very well today,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates.
For the boys, the teams split their Baker games. Ravenna won the first, 198-181, and the Orioles won the second, 174-136.
In Ludington’s first individual game, the Orioles bowled a 730. Individual scores were led by Jaden Schultz with a 172 followed by Damion Ott (150), Dominic Reamer (148), Cameron Fetters (142) and Darius Byrd (120).
Ludington had a second game of 723. Ludington was led by Ott (167) followed by Shultz (147), Amari George (141), Justin Lunde (139) and Aidan Zinn (129).
For the girls, the Orioles’ first combined game was a 637. Ludington was led by Rylee Hardenburgh with a 170 followed by Elicia Byrd (151), Karly Gokey (110), the tandem of Grace Ashley and Julia Gilchrist (105) and Sophia Rupp (101). In the second game, Ludington bowled a 635. Hardenburgh (148) led the way followed by Ashley (140), Sofia Vivenz (131), Byrd (114) and Grimes (102).