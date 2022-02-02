SPARTA — Ludington's bowling teams dropped their games to Kent City Wednesday afternoon at Sparta Lanes in Sparta.
"Kent City is a hard team to go up against and our teams had a hard time adjusting to their lanes and the oil pattern they had down," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "As they grow, adjusting to different oil patterns will be easy. But with as young of a team as we have, learning to adjust is hard."
Scores of the games were not available.
The high scores for the boys team were Cameron Fetters with a 155, Lucas Ruggero with a 148 and Damion Ott with a 145. The girls team was led by Heidi Faust with a 152. Grace and Abigail Ashley combined to bowl a 137. Rylee Hardenburgh bowled a 125.