HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's bowling teams picked up close victories against Western Michigan Christian in West Michigan Conference matches Wednesday afternoon at Stix in Hamlin Township.
The Orioles' girls and boys each won, 16-14, against the Warriors.
"Today was a good day. They all came in and bowled hard," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "I'm proud of how they pushed through."
For Ludington's girls, they bowled Baker games of 100 and 89, getting a split against the Warriors. WMC had Baker games of 82 and 118, respectively.
Individually, Ludington was led by Heidi Faust in the first game with a 121. Abigail Ashley had a 115, and Rylee Hardenburgh had a 98. Karly Gokey and Elecia Byrd combined to bowl a 95. Sara Mutzette had an 85.
In the second game, Faust again led the way with a 140. Gokey bowled a 117, and Grace Ashley had an 116. Hardenburgh had an 109. Byrd and Abigail Ashley combined for a 81.
The boys teams also split their Baker games. WMC won the first game, 110-96. Ludington took the second game, 113-112.
Cameron Fetters led Ludington in individual games in the first one with an 174. Lucas Ruggero bowled a 135, Darius Byrd had a 127, Damion Ott had a 118 and Amari George had a 102.
Rueggero was the team leader in the second game with a 160. Byrd had a 113, Fetters a 108, Ott a 105 and George an 89.