HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s boys bowling team picked up a victory Wednesday afternoon in West Michigan Conference play at Stix while the Orioles’ girls dropped their match to Holton.
“This was our last game of the season. On Monday, we will (bowl at) conference in Muskegon at Northway (Lanes) and then we have regionals coming up February 25 and 26 in Bay City,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “I know some of my bowlers tonight were frustrated. However, there’s a big meet on Monday, and I’m sure they’re going to be just fine. We really need to push hard going into regionals and do the best that we possibly can and have our best meets at the next two competitions.”
The boys team won, 23-7, against the Red Devils. Ludington’s boys won both of their Baker games, 128-87 and 119-114.
In the individual segment, Cameron Fetters led the Orioles in the first game with a 155. He was followed by Damion Ott (149), Lucas Ruggero (124), Nick Wysong (98) and Amari George (69).
Ott led Ludington in the second game with a 140. He was followed by Wysong (126), Ruggero (103), Fetters (97) and George (70).
Holton’s girls team won both Baker games, 134-115 and 142-119.
In the individual games, Grace Ashley led the Orioles in the first game with a 144. She was followed by Heidi Faust with a 122, Sara Mutzette with a 111, Rylee Hardenburgh with a 93 and Karly Gokey with a 87.
Abigail Ashley led Ludington in the second game with a 131 followed by Faust (125), Grace Ashley (93), Elevia Byrd (85) and Hardenburgh (74).