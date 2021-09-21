MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys cross country team edged Manistee by two points to win the initial Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree Tuesday hosted by Muskegon Catholic in Muskegon.
The Orioles’ girls, though, were edged by two points the other way, taking second to Western Michigan Christian.
“Both teams continue to surprise me. Most of them are sick and trying to (run) 5k when their breathing is restricted,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “The (Muskegon Catholic) course was flat and pretty fast. Both teams had 13 (season-record or personal-record) performances. The kids ran well.”
Ludington’s boys had three runners in the top five, led by Trey Keson finishing third. David Reisterer and Evan Bennett were right behind him, taking fourth and fifth, respectively.
The boys race was won by Manistee’s Caiden Cudney, and the Chippewas had three in the top 10, too. Trevor Adamczak was sixth and Jacob Lindeman was ninth.
For the girls, Western Michigan Christian standout Abby VanderKooi won the race with Grace VanderKooi taking second. Ludington had all five of its girls finish inside the top 10, led by Summer Brower. She was third.
Also in the top 10 were Nadia Grierson (fourth), Olivia Andersen (eighth), Autumn Brower (ninth) and Mackenzie Keillor (10th).
Manistee was paced by Cecilia Postma, who finished fifth. Anna Huizenga was seventh.
Boys team standings: Ludington 43, Manistee 45, Western Michigan Christian 64, Muskegon Catholic 69, Orchard View 150.
Ludington boys: 3-Trey Keson, 17:55.0. 4-David Reisterer, 18:29.2. 5-Evan Bennett, 18:29.4. 13-Keese Villarreal, 19:14.2. 18-Will Siegert, 19:23.6. 19-Curtis Fuller, 19:27.7. 24-Jack Jubar, 19:42.9. 28-Nevin Slater, 20:48.8. 35-Owen Forrester, 21:46.4. 37-Hayden Madl, 22:03.5. 40-Aaron Conger, 22:21.3. 43-Jaxon Ely, 23:13.6. 44-Aidan deMorrow, 23:35.1. 45-Aidan Forrester, 24:35.9. 46-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:49.5.
Manistee boys: 1-Caiden Cudney, 17:30.6. 6-Trevor Adamczak, 18:33.0. 9-Jacob Lindeman, 19:05.2. 14-Greyson Hoeflinger, 19:15.6. 15-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:17.5. 16-Austen Halcome, 19:19.7. 20-Max Miles, 19;29.7. 26-Seth Thompson, 20;15.4. 31-Austin Benitez, 20:55.2. 34-Adam Fennell, 21:20.4. 38-Max Kinzell, 22:10.7. 42-Tug Thuemmel, 22:44.2. 47-Vincent Wang, 24:57.7. 48-Ajae Gouker, 26:27.0. 49-Miles Bednarczyk, 29:33.7. 51-Darren Guzikowski, 32:20.4.
Girls team standings: Western Michigan Christian 32, Ludington 34, Manistee 77, Muskegon Catholic 85, Orchard View 155.
Ludington girls: 3-Summer Brower, 20:09.9. 4-Nadia Grierson, 20:28.4. 8-Olivia Andersen, 21:20.9. 9-Autumn Brower, 21:34.0. 10-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:34.0. 20-Anna Burton, 23:32.7. 28-Katie Rangel, 25:29.9. 29-Grace Shamel, 25:47.8. 33-Ashley Stowe, 26:35.1. 38-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 27:31.9. 39-Erin Clancy, 27:37.5. 41-Halle Korendyke, 28:11.9. 46-Elena Otis, 29:24.0. 47-Kasey Wallace, 31:12.3. 48-Genevieve Lux, 33:25.2.
Manistee girls: 5-Cecilia Postma, 20:33.3. 7-Anna Huizenga, 21:08.0. 18-Allie Thomas, 23:09.8. 24-Audrey Huizenga, 24:24.7. 26-Mila Herrmann, 24:49.3. 27-Addy Witkowski, 25:16.3. 30-Lucia Klein, 26:08.6. 31-Kennedy Miles, 26:13.3. 32-Courtney Haag, 26:17.8. 37-Annika Haag, 27:19.0.