HAMLIN TOWNSHIP — Ludington’s boys golf team finished in fourth place at its invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Alma took the top honors scoring 343 as a team. Mona Shores’ junior varsity team was second with 347, followed by Coopersville with 357. Ludington shot a 363.
Pentwater shot a 394 and finished seventh. Manistee Catholic was 11th with a 417, Hart was 12th with a 423 and Ludington’s junior varsity team was 14th with a 455.
Medalist honors went to Coopersville’s Conner Oman, who shot a 74.
Ludington was led by Ben Zwick, who shot an 85 and tied for seventh. Carson Holmes shot an 86 and tied for ninth.
“To come out here — he had a couple of tough holes, and there wasn’t anybody who wasn’t haveing tough holes — he was able to hold it together to shoot an 86 in tough conditions with the wind,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. “I’m really happy to see that out of a senior who is a little behind (after a layoff).”
Ludington’s team score was rounded out by Blake Benson with a 94, Jake Plamondon and Eddie Gamble each scoring a 98. Justin Plamondon scored a 100.
Pentwater’s Mikey Carlson provided a bit of excitement on the course, too. He scored an eagle on the 339-yard, 12th hole. Falcons coach Alicia Kolenda said Carlson used a driver to hole out from 110 yards.
Andrew Kolenda and Alivia Kolenda were tops on the Pentwater team with a 92 each. Carlson shot a 104 and Nathan Macher had a 106. Also playingwere Hunter Cornelisse (115) and Aubrianna Foster (140).
Hart was led by Jake VanderWilk with a 94. Also factoring for the Pirates were Braeden Carskadon (97), Kohen Porter (110) and Chance Alvesteffer (122). Jack Thompson (126) and Zach Bitely (129) also played.
The Sabers were paced by Alex Shriver with a 93. Manistee Catholic’s score included Brendan McComb (103), Mallory Meikle (106) and Matthew Gunia (115).
Ludington’s JV team was led by Brayden Kennedy with a 93. Also factoring into the scoring were Reece Ward (113), Jack Johnson (124) and Christian Serna and Spencer Holmes tied at 125. Also playing was Ian VanHouten (130).