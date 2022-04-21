MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys golf team started the 2022 campaign by scoring a 191 at the initial Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree Wednesday in Muskegon.
"The weather was good as we've seen for about 2.5 holes and then it turned on us and was steady, hard-blowing gusts that made scoring difficult for everyone," said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado.
Ben Zwick was the medalist with a 1-over 36. Eddie Gamble shot a 48, Justin Plamondon a 48 and Kyle Heimerdinger shot a 58 to round out Ludington's team score.
"Ben was in a groove… and played well," Alvarado said. "He was able to adjust to the conditions faster than anyone and capitalized on it. Eddie and Justin played better than their scores reflect."
The Ludington junior varsity boys golf team hosted Hart and won, 210 to 230. Reece Ward shot a 47 followed by Luke Hackert with a 53, Andrew Barz with a 53 and Ethan Harvey with a 55.