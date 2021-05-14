MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys golf team were able to get a preview of the course it will be playing on for the MHSAA Division 2 regional when it competed at the Rocket Invitational Friday at Lincoln Golf Club in Muskegon.
The Orioles scored a 359 as a team, led by Ben Zwick with an 81. Carson Holmes and Blake Benson each shot an 89. Justin Plamondon scored an 100 and Eddie Gamble scored an 112.
"It was a beautiful day and struggled to get things going," said Ludington assistant Sebastian Alvarado.
Alvarado said the team had a tough first nine holes as it started play on the 10th hole. Once the team got onto the front-nine holes, he said the Orioles were able to get some momentum.