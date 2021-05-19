MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys golf team finished second at Wednesday’s Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree hosted at Muskegon Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
“It was a tough start, and it’s a tough course in general to play,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. “We struggled a little more today than we did on Monday.”
Manistee scored a 190 with Ludington second with a 192. Muskegon Catholic shot a 212 and Western Michigan Christian had a 228.
In the race for the league title, Ludington owns a 57-shot edge over Manistee.
The medalist honors for Wednesday were earned by Manistee’s Jacob Scharf and Taylro Adamski, both scoring a 43.
Ben Zwick was Ludington’s best with a 44. Blake Benson shot a 46 and Carson Holmes scored a 48. Justin Plamondon rounded out the team score with a 54. Eddie Gamble shot a 57 and Jake Plamondon scored a 59.