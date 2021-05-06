SHELBY — Ludington's boys golf team won the Benona Invitational Thursday afternoon as three of the Orioles' golfers finished in the top 10.
Pentwater's Drew Kolenda was the medalist with a 70, and he scored a hole-in-one on the 12th hole with a wedge.
"This is Drew's third hole-in-one already," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said.
Ludington's Ben Zwick was the runner-up with a score of 71.
"Ben keeps being our consistent guy out there," said Ludington coach Noah Genson. "I'm really happy for him as he shot at that score. He's been right at the top of the leaderboard this season. I think getting an invite medalist honor is something that will be great for him.
"He's right there to compete for one those here soon."
Carson Holmes shot a 73 and was fourth. Blake Benson scored a 78 for eighth. Eddie Gamble shot an 86. Jake Plamondon and Reece Ward played as a scramble team and shot a 73.
Pentwater's Ali Kolenda scored a 76. Mikey Carlson shot a 90, and Hunter Cornelisse got a 98. Playing in scramble format was Nathan Macher and Aubriana Foster, and they scored an 88.
Mason County Central brought three golfers. Kolden Myer scored a 100. Jacob Maidens and Ryan Budzynski scored as a scramble team with a 90.