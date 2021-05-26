Ludington's grip on the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship remained iron-clad as the Orioles won the programs seventh consecutive title after the final league jamboree Wednesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Ludington had more than a 50-shot lead over Manistee in the league standings as the total scores over the course of the jamboree season are added up to create the league race.
The Orioles shot a 176, 19 shots better than runner-up Muskegon Catholic, Manistee scored a 199 to finish third on Wednesday. Western Michigan Christian shot a 201.
Ludington has won a league championship every season — except last year because of COVID-19 — since 2011.
The league's individual champion was Ludington junior Ben Zwick. He scored a 43 on Wednesday for medlaist honors.
"I'm really happy for Ben," said Ludington coach Noah Genson.
Zwick was named to the first team for all-conference honors. He as joined by seniors Blake Benson and Carson Holmes. Zwick and Benson each shot a 43 on Wednesday. Holmes scored a 45.
"I'm pretty proud of Carson. He closed out even in his last home jamboree of his career," Genson said.
"Blake is just really turning it on here right at the right time," Genson said.
Benson and Holmes also named to the first team all-conference. Receiving second-team honors were Justin Plamondon, Eddie Gamble and Jake Planmondon.
On Wednesday, Benson tied Zwick with a 43. Jake Plamondon tied Holmes with a 45. Justin Plamandon scored a 49, and Justin Plamonon shot a 49. Eddie Gamble scored a 50.