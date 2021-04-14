Ludington’s boys golf team started the 2021 season with a victory in a dual against Western Michigan Christian Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 183 to 222.
Ben Zwick and Jake Plamondon tied for medalist honors as each shot a 43. Justin Plamondon scored a 47 and Eddie Gamble scored a 50 to round out Ludington’s scoring.
“We were down a good amount of guys. It was good to get a lot of these guys to play in their first match, a lot of these guys playing their most competitive golf ever,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson.
“For Jake it seems the game is coming so easily,” Genson continued. “(We) made some tweaks in his game. It wasn’t much to fix. It was just honing in some things.”
Also playing for the Orioles were Jack Johnson (54), Luke Hackert (55), Connor Wendt (64) and Christian Serna (74).
“The weather turned out great for us today. It was nice to have the sun out. It was only a dual. We were hoping to get a conference match (next week). It will be nice to get full team of varsity guys. We get one guy back on Monday, and to have another low score to help that out that will help. I think with everybody coming back, we can get close 165 on an average day.”