MONTAGUE — Ludington’s boys golf team competed in a triangular competition at Old Channel Golf Club with Pentwater and Montague, and the Orioles earned the win.
Ludington shot a 178 with Pentwater scoring an 181 and Montague a 195.
Medalist honors went to Blake Benson, who shot a 40. Ben Zwick had the second-lowest score with a 42. Ludington’s score was rounded out by Carson Holmes with a 47 and Jake Plamondon with a 49. Justin Plamondon scored a 50 and Eddie Gamble shot a 62.
“I was happy for Blake. Getting a score like that late in the year when he was struggling, it will give him some confidence (Wednesday for the Lakes 8 jamboree) when he looks to be on one of the two all-conference teams and feeling confident going into the regional,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson.
“Carson, other than three bad holes, hit the ball well and he putt really well. There was a couple of holes that didn’t go well. Ben had a rough start but came back to be the second-lowest guy. It was really nice see those three guys play.”