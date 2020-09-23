MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys captured a win with Manistee coming in third the Lakes 8 Jamboree on Tuesday night, while Manistee’s girls team took first place with Ludington four points behind taking second.
The Orioles’ boys had a great grouping leading to the win, with four runners finishing in the top seven. Craig Fuller took home first place honors with Evan Bennett and Evan Walls finishing third and fourth, respectively, while Andrew Talsma finished seventh.
Abdul Ghennewa paced the Chippewas with a fifth place finish followed by Jacob Lindeman crossing the finish line in eighth and Luke Herberger finishing 11th.
On the girls side, Olivia Holtgren and Cecilia Postma finished second and fourth leading to the first place team finish for the Chippewas, as Teagan Johnson and Brynn O’Donnell had 11th and 12th place finishes of their own.
Ludington had a strong grouping in the top 10 with Olivia Andersen finishing third, Annie Kline in fifth and Gwen Shamel in sixth.
Ludington will run its next race at the Cougar Falcon Invite at Calvin College on Saturday.
Lakes 8 boys team results: Ludington 30, Western Michigan Christian 40, Manistee 50, Muskegon Catholic 105
Ludington Boys: 1-Craig Fuller, 17:31.78. 3-Evan Bennett, 18:50.94. 4-Evan Walls, 19:05.28. 7-Andrew Talsma, 19:18.87. 15-Nevin Slater, 20:33.36. 21-Will Siegert, 21:02.82. 22-Keese Villarreal, 21:06.00. 23-Curtis Fuller, 21:16.26. 27-Jimmy Strahan, 21:29.93. 31-Aaron Conger, 22:30.28. 32-Charles Austin, 22:39.17. 34-Hayden Madl, 23:22.93. 36-Aleksander DeMorrow, 24:39.64. 42-Aidan Forrester, 29:15.67.
Manistee Boys: 5-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:07.76. 8-Jacob Lindeman, 19:29.04. 11-Luke Herberger, 19:39.64. 12-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:42.71. 14-Jordan Fink, 20:30.89. 16-Trevor Adamczak, 20:37.76. 25-Seth Thompson, 21:18.78. 30-Trent Beaudrie, 22:22.25. 33-Adam Fennell, 22:52.82. 35-Jonald Wilson, 23:28.93. 38-Vincent Wang, 26:50.47. 39-Tug Thuemmel, 26:53.28. 43-Darren Guzikowski, 31:04.80. 44-Branden Belt, 39:24.66.
Lakes 8 girls team results: Manistee 44, Ludington 48, Western Michigan Christian 52, Muskegon Catholic 79
Ludington Girls: 3-Olivia Andersen, 21:15.91. 5-Annie Kline, 21:41.26. 6-Gwen Shamel, 21:42.50. 13-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:18.55. 21-Hailey Stowe, 24:49.80. 26-Emma Klein, 26:07.27. 27-Linda Murphy, 26:32.09. 33-Rachel Sarto, 29:46.98. 39-Genevieve Lux, 34:49.37.
Manistee Girls: 2-Olivia Holtgren, 21:15.81. 4-Cecilia Postma, 21:23.37. 11-Teagan Johnson, 22:38.58. 12-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:11.92. 15-Taylor Murray, 23:25.05. 16-Allie Thomas, 23:31.06. 18-Olivia Smith, 24:05.56. 24-Denise Omeonga, 24:56.02. 25-Claire Scott, 26:00.76. 28-Addy Witkowski, 27:36.98. 29-Matilda Thoernqvist, 27:37.18. 31-Courtney Haag, 28:46.38. 35-Sine Jakobsen, 32:15.10. 37-Helana Beaudrie, 32:43.58.