SCOTTVILLE — Ludington’s boys track team finished second and Mason County Central was third Friday at the Scottville Optimist Invitational hosted at Mason County Central’s Spartan Community Field.
Fruitport ran away by more than 33 points. Ludington had a 14-point edge on the Spartans. LeRoy Pine River was one point behind Central and Manistee was 3.17 points behind the Spartans.
“The boys did good… Proud of the team with all the COVID distractions,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis.
For the girls meet, Montague won going away. Big Rapids was second. Ludington finished fourth, edging Manistee by 2.5 points and LeRoy Pine River by three points. Mason County Central was eighth — competing with just a handful of girls.
Ludington’s Chazz Rohrer swept the throws.
Lucas Peterson won the 110-meter hurdles, having a big gap on Manistee’s Evan Scarlata and Evan Dalke as the Chippewas finished second and third, respectively.
Peterson was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles, and teammate Caleb Smith was the runner-up. Smith also won the high jump.
Craig Fuller finished second in the 800 for the Orioles as well as the 1,600.
Central’s boys were led by Alex Gajeski as he won the 200-meter dash and was third in the 100. The 400-meter relay team of Keegan Dunn, Alexander Gajeski, Ethan Wood and Max Nichols were second. Dunn, Wood and Gajeski teamed with Gage Tyron to finish second in the 1,600-meter relay.
Wood also won the pole vault, and he took second in the long jump.
Andrew Quinn finished second in the discus.
Manistee’s 800-meter relay team of Trevor Spencer, Kenton Zatarga, Trevor Mikula and Connor Rischel finished third. The team of Dylan Johnson, Luke Senters, Abdul Ghennewa and Mikula were third in the 3,200-meter relay. Rischel was also third in the high jump. Luke Kooy finished second in the pole vault.
The Spartans’ Nyah Tyron dominated three races, winning the 400, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Ludington’s Gwendelyn Shamel won the 800, and she was a member of the winning 3,200-meter relay team with Anna Burton, Mackenzie Keillor and Olivia Andersen.
Lindy Murphy won the pole vault. Ryann Rohrer was the runner-up in the shot put and she finished third in the discus. Kaylee Malt took third in the high jump.
Manistee’s Cecilia Postma led her team’s effort with a runner-up finish in the 3,200. Postma teamed with Olivia Holtgren, Jayna Edmondson and Denise Omeonga to finish second in the 3,200-meter relay.
The Chippewas’ Raegan Codden was third in the 100 hurdles. The 400-meter relay team of Lacey Zimmerman, Kasey Eckhardt, Ashtyn Janis and Codden were third.
Libby McCarthy was second in the high jump for the Chippewas.