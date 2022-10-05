SHELBY — Ludington's boys soccer team won the West Michigan Conference title outright Wednesday night, blanking Shelby, 3-0, in Shelby.

The Orioles (18-1-1) went through the WMC slate undefeated with 10 victories. Ludington won the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship last season with an unblemished record, and the program hasn't lost in league play since 2020.

"It's quite an accomplishment," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "It's a history-making moment. It's the first year in a conference and we're the conference champions. Also, if you look at Ludington soccer history, we wont a Seaway Conference title, a Western Waterways title, a Lakes 8 title and now a WMC title.

"They were fairly excited. This conference, with 11 teams, to win 10 games, that's quite an accomplishment," he continued, and referred to a fellow WMC newcomer that had just one league defeat. "Manistee made us earn it all the way through. They didn't make it easy on us. That's also quite a thing."

The Orioles played several tough games against their new conference foes, too, including the Tigers. Ludington had a 2-0 lead at halftime with a goal form Parker Wendt, assisted by Spencer Holmes. Holmes scored on an assist from Connor Wendt. In the second half, Steven Stidham scored on an assist from Nate Wagner.

Conner Rudzki was in goal for all but 10 minutes of the game, and he made one save. Caleb Sheldon had a save. Ludington had 25 shots on goal.

Ludington will not play a game again until Oct. 17 — a span of 12 days without a game. The Orioles are looking to play two in-season scrimmages, allowable under the MHSAA rules.

"We're not taking 11 days off and just practicing," Anderson said. "Mona Shores is a top team… I know they're towards the top of their conference as well. They've had a great season. That'll be a good scrimmage for us."

Ludington will play either Allendale or Reeths-Puffer at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at Coopersville in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal.

The Orioles, though, are soaking in the league championship — the school's third league title this year as the boys soccer program joined the girls golf and boys tennis teams in similar honors.

"It says a lot about these boys and what they have put in and and the focus they've had all season," Anderson said. "You could see that tonight and the other night against North Muskegon."

In the junior varsity match, Ludington defeated Shelby. Scoring for the Orioles (10-3-2) were Ignacio Molina and Arthur LeRoux. Nathan Pearson had an assist.