MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys swimming and diving team returned to competition Tuesday evening, but fell to Manistee at Paine Aquatic Center in Manistee, 97-72.
“It was nice to have a meet again after a few days off due to sickness and a canceled meet last week,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “We are finally in the home stretch of the season.
“The boys all did well (Tuesday). Everybody either swam about the same, dropped some time or gained a little.”
Schneider was happy with the swims of Rowan Vaara and Hayden Madl in the 100-yard freestyle; Lucas Miller in the butterfly; Gavin smith in the 500 freestyle; Lucas Peterson in the 100 breaststroke; Madl in the 100 backstroke; and the team of Madl, Peterson, Kyle Wendt and Bennett in the 200 freestyle relay.
Individual results:
200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Seth Thompson, Alec Lampen, Tug Thuemmel, Ajae Gouker), 1:54.83. 2-Manistee (Trevor Adamczak, Drew Mendians, Will Somsel, Oliver Holtgren), 1:54.83. 3-Ludington (Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Evan Bennett), 1:57.80.
200 freestyle: 1-Rowen Vaara, LHS, 2:15.92. 2-Hogan Miller, MHS, 2:19.14. 3-Juan Gonzules, MHS, 2:21.12.
200 individual medley: 1-S.Thompson, MHS, 2:17.72. 2-Mendians, MHS, 2:22.76. 3-Bennett, LHS, 2:23.70.
50 freestyle: 1-Lampen, MHS, 22.69. 2-Adamczak, MHS, 23.52. 3-Mathew Snyder, LHS, 27.59.
Diving: 1-Bennett, LHS, 261.05.
100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 58.07. 2-L.Miller, LHS, 1:13.77.
100 freestyle: 1-S.Thompson, MHS, 51.22. 2-Madl, LHS, 55.00. 3-Gouker, MHS, 1:01.09.
500 freestyle: 1-Gavin Smith, LHS, 6:05.10. 2-H.Miller, MHS, 6:14.85. 3-Vaara, LHS, 6:16.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Mendians, Adamczak, Holtgren, Thuemmel), 1:40.12. 2-LUdington (Madl, Peterson, Wendt, Bennett), 1:41.06. 3-Ludington (Vaara, G.Smith, Snyder, Miller), 1:52.53.
100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 55.23. 2-Madl, LHS, 1:11.93. 3-Damian McEntaffer, MHS, 1:15.71.
100 breaststroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:06.04. 2-Peterson, 1:13.35. 3-G.Smith, LHS, 1:26.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Lampen, S.Thompson, Thuemmel, Miller), 3:50.87. 2-Ludington (Vaara, G.Smith, Snyder, Wendt), 4:27.54. 3-Manistee (Somel, Rudy Shearer, Gonzules, McEntaffer), 4:43.69.