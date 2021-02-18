Ludington’s boys swimming team turned away a short-handed Fremont Packers, 109-47, Thursday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.
“Fremont has a small team just like us so we swam some kids in events that they have never done or haven’t done in a couple years,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “All the boys did exceptional in their swims tonight, they are pushing themselves more and more everyday.”
The Orioles nearly saw Chazz Rohrer qualify for the MHSAA state meet. He was 0.01 seconds from making the time for the 50-yard freestyle as he finished in 23 seconds. Rohrer was the winner in the event, and it was part of a near sweep of all first-place finishes at the dual. He also won the 100 freestyle.
Evan Bennett was also a double winner as he took the 200-yard individual medley and the diving.
200-yard medley relay: 1-Ludington (Chazz Rohrer, Lucas Peterson, Max Hockanson, Colby Peplinski), 1:54.14.
200 freestyle: 2-Haydel Madl, 2:10.74. 3-Charles Austin, 2:20.88.
200 individual medley: 1-Evan Bennett, 2:24.32. 2-Peterson, 2:34.96.
50 freestyle: 1-Rohrer, 23.00. 3-Peplinski, 24.95.
Diving: 1-Bennett, 243.25. 2-Peplinski, 179.20.
100 butterfly: 1-Hockanson, 1:02.62. 2-Talsma, 1:17.55.
100 freestyle: 1-Rohrer, 51.68.
500 freestyle: 1-Austin, 5:56.40.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Bennett, Talsma, Peplinski, Rohrer), 1:40.19. 2-Ludington (Madl, Hockanson, Austin, Peterson), 1:46.39.
100 backstroke: 1-Madl, 1:09.53. 2-Hockanson, 1:12.40.
100 breaststroke: 1-Peterson, 1:15.00.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Bennett, Austin, Talsma, Madl), 4:02.52.