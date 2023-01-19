Ludington’s boys swimming team edged Manistee for a Coastal Conference victory Thursday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool, 91.5-87.5.
“This was a huge win for the boys,” said Ludington coach Joe Schneider. “The last few seasons we have struggled against them due to low numbers and Manistee being full of good swimmers.
“This season, our numbers are up, and we are swimming just as good. Tonight got off to a slow start due to technical issues, but that didn’t stop the boys from fighting all meet.”
200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Alec Lampen, Henrique Tonoli, Trevor Adamczak, Gress Mandelli), 1:54.26. 2-Ludington (Owen Kasley, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller, Gavin Smith), 1:57.15. 3-Ludington (Luke Kwietniewski, Kaeden Carlsen, Trey Keson, Grady Sailor), 2:18.19.
200 freestyle: 1-Tug Thuemmel, MHS, 2:01.44. 2-Rowen Vaara, LHS, 2:05.96. 3-Ajae Gouker, LHS, 2:06.93.
200 individual medley: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 2:12.22. 2-Dylan Sniegowski, LHS, 2:26.76. 3-Peterson, LHS, 2:30.82.
50 freestyle: 1-Ignacio Molina, LHS, 23.46. 2-Oliver Holtgren, MHS, 27.12. 2-Keson, LHS, 27.12.
Diving: 1-Ian Lundberg, LHS, 162.80. 2-Sailor, LHS, 138.75.
100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 59.09. 2-Sniegowski, LHS, 1:03.67. 3-Miller, LHS, 1:05.73.
100 freestyle: 1-Drew Mendians, MHS, 52.59. 2-Molina, LHS, 53.48. 3-Kyle Wendt, LHS, 59.30.
500 freestyle: 1-Thuemmel, MHS, 5:19.95. 2-Gouler, MHS, 5:46.96. 3-Smith, LHS, 6:14.66.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Adamczak, Mandelli, Mendians, Lampen), 1:37.04. 2-Ludinton (Sniegowski, Peterson, Kasley, Molina), 1:38.25. 3-Ludington (Wendt, Miller, Smith, Vaara), 1:41.90.
100 backstroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 53.93. 2-Damien McEntaffer, MHS, 1:15.13. 3-Wendt, LHS, 1:17.14.
100 breaststroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:07.33. 2-Peterson, LHS, 1:15.01. 3-Henrique Tonoli, MHS, 1:25.72.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Sniegowski, Wendt, Vaara, Molina), 3:46.26. 2-Manistee (Thuemmel, Mandelli, Gouker, Lampen), 3:50.47. 3-Manistee (Rafael Gonclaves, Holtgren, Vincent Wang, Tonoli), 4:34.09.